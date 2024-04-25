Byrna Technologies Promotes John Brasseur to Chief Operating Officer and Raises Production Target to 18,000 Launchers per Month

ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced the promotion of John Brasseur to Chief Operating Officer and provided an update on its production plans.



John Brasseur, who joined Byrna in July of last year as Vice President of New Product Development, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer where he will oversee Supply Chain, Global Production, Engineering, and New Product Development. With a 12-year tenure at Sig Sauer where he led the launch of globally renowned handguns, Mr. Brasseur’s extensive experience positions him uniquely to drive operational excellence and strategic growth at Byrna. Under his leadership, Byrna has successfully increased manufacturing capacity by 44%, from 10,000 to 14,400 launchers per month from January through March 2024. His efforts in SKU rationalization and cost reduction on SD and LE launchers are expected to yield financial benefits throughout the remainder of the year. He has also overseen the design completion of the Byrna CL (Compact Launcher), setting the stage for this innovative product’s launch in 2025.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Byrna and continue to ensure new product developments, supply chain, and production operations keep pace with the growing demand created from our effective marketing efforts,” said John Brasseur. “Our planned increase in production capacity to 18,000 units per month by May 2024 will allow us to meet run-rate demand and ensure we are well-stocked for the upcoming holiday shopping season.”

Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna, stated, “John’s proven expertise in product development and operational leadership is crucial as Byrna approaches significant growth milestones. His ability to manage our production increase to 18,000 launchers per month, oversee the execution of a multisource plan for ammo and piece parts, and drive continuous design upgrades for cost reductions positions us strongly for the future. He will also play a key role in the timely release of the Byrna CL in 2025.”

Byrna's production ramp-up began with a scale to 12,500 units in January 2024, reaching 14,400 by March, and is projected to hit 16,300 in April. This initiative aims not only to satisfy the rising demand but also to ensure ample stock availability for the holiday season and beyond.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

