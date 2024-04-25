Mowi ASA – Successful placement of new senior unsecured green bonds

Bergen, 25 April 2024 – Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from 22 April 2024. Today, Mowi ASA (rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating) has successfully issued a total of NOK 3,500 million (EUR 298 million) of new senior unsecured green bonds split between two tranches. NOK 2,500 million (EUR 213 million) has been issued with a tenor of 5 years and a coupon of 3-month Nibor + 1.13% margin p.a., and NOK 1,000 million (EUR 85 million) has been issued with a tenor of 8 years and a fixed coupon of 3-month Nibor + 1.5% margin p.a. (equivalent to 5.407% p.a.). The entire issue amount and coupons will be swapped into floating EUR. The transaction was well oversubscribed.



The proceeds from the green bond issues will be used for green projects as further defined by Mowi's Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework dated May 2023.

The settlement date is set to 3 May 2024 for both tranches and an application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Danske Bank (Green Bond Advisor), DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB (as Joint Global Coordinators) acted together with ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Rabobank as Joint Lead Managers on the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339





About Mowi ASA

Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated harvest for 2024 of 500 000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked as the most sustainable listed animal protein producer in the world by Coller FAIRR.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11 500 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.5 billion in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.mowi.com.