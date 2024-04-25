Highwire PR Announces Appointment of Two Independent Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire PR, a high-impact communications and marketing partner for global technology and healthcare companies, announced today the appointment of industry veterans Dave Samson and Adam Cossman to its board of directors to support the agency’s growth strategy, particularly in healthcare, digital, analytics and corporate communications.



Samson will lend his extensive expertise on corporate communications strategy and C-level stakeholder engagement while contributing to overall agency strategy. He has served more than four decades in communications, working with major brands such as Chevron, Levi Strauss & Co., IBM and Oracle, as well as in agency leadership positions, most recently as Global Vice Chairman of Corporate Affairs and U.S. COO at Edelman. Samson has experience in designing and executing communications and public affairs solutions on a wide range of complex and highly sensitive issues, including activist campaigns, major litigation, product recalls, operating incidents, natural disasters, mergers and acquisitions, and a range of international policy matters.

Cossman will provide counsel on healthcare, analytics, digital and acquisition strategy for Highwire. A 24-year veteran of marketing and communications services, he has held executive leadership positions at several successful communications, tech, data, and analytics companies. Cossman brings substantial experience across M&A, private equity, and healthcare, leading the launch of Real Chemistry’s Health Technology business unit, which was home to the firm’s Analytics & Insights and Targeting & Engagement solutions.

“Highwire’s value proposition for innovators and leaders in technology and healthcare is admirable, particularly as we are on the cusp of major change as AI increasingly impacts the communications and marketing industry and client partners,” said Cossman. “I’m eager to contribute to the growth trajectory of Highwire and join at such a monumental time for this agency.”

“Highwire is poised for significant growth, and I’m eager to contribute to their exciting journey,” said Samson. “The firm’s exceptional caliber of talent and leadership, combined with its outstanding reputation, sets it apart in the marketplace. I firmly believe in the unique and promising path that lies ahead for them."

“Dave and Adam are industry powerhouses who will bring impactful insights to us and our partners, further strengthening our position as a modern communications and marketing organization focused on impact,” said Kathleen Gratehouse, principal and co-founder of Highwire. “Their expertise will fuel the additions of new services and opportunities as we continue on our growth journey.”

Highwire received a strategic investment from Shamrock Capital in late 2022.

