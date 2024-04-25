inriver Highlights Customer Success at PIMpoint Americas 2024

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inriver, the leading software company powering the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today showcased exceptional customers and partners and announced industry award winners at PIMpoint Americas 2024. PIMpoint is inriver’s annual conference and the world’s largest event for PIM professionals, which this year focused on AI, digital transformation, sustainability and leveraging PIM for profit.



Joining inriver are customer and partner showcases led by leading brands such as Yamaha, Pandora, Michelin, Prysmian, SAP, Microsoft and many more. These brands represent world-class PIM users that work with inriver to create, enrich and syndicate product information across a variety of channels and marketplaces.

David Meeler, Technical Marketing Manager at Yamaha says “We recognize PIM as a strategic asset that promotes our products and propels innovation throughout our organization. The elastic data model and robust capabilities of inriver PIM help us pave new paths for future growth. With inriver, we have achieved operational efficiency with faster time to market and lower costs. We are also able to provide richer product information for our customers while minimizing errors and associated liabilities. At Yamaha, precision is our route to peak performance and inriver serves as the critical enabler on this journey.”

In addition to brand and partner showcases, inriver also announced the recipients of the 2023 inriver awards. The awards highlight organizations and individuals driving change in digital commerce and product information management. PIMpoint Americas Award Winners include:

2023 Customer of the Year, North America— FujiFilm

2023 Customer Ambassador of the Year, North America— Samantha Schwartz, Jensen Precast

2023 Partner of the Year, North America — Ntara

2023 Partner Project of the Year, North America— Aperture Laboratories project at Dollar General

2023 Partner Ambassador of the Year, Global—Madisyn Horton, Aprimo



“This year’s award recipients have made an outstanding commitment to innovation and growth, often transforming their organizations to adapt to new technology,” said Rohit Goyal, Chief Executive Officer, inriver. “It is inspiring to see our customers and partners lead the way as the PIM industry adapts to changing market conditions and regulations. On behalf of the inriver team, I want to thank each award recipient for their partnership and industry leadership.”



PIMpoint is made possible by the inriver valued partner ecosystem and the role they play in delivering impactful customer stories, including the PIMpoint 2024 Global sponsors KeyShot and Nexer Group.



In addition to this week’s PIMpoint Americas event, inriver will bring together more leaders in Malmö, Sweden, for PIMpoint Europe on May 15 and 16. More details and registration information can be found here: https://events.inriver.com/pimpoint-europe/



