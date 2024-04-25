BNP Paribas Group: Release of the first amendment to the 2023 URD

Release of the first amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023





Paris, 25 April 2024





BNP Paribas announces the publication of the first amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023 dated 22 March 2024.

This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 April 2024 and is listed under n° D.24-0158-A01.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.





