New York, USA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pulmonary Drugs Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2030, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Grifols, Regeneron

The global pulmonary drugs market is projected to experience a steady CAGR between 2024 and 2030. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing occurrence of pulmonary disorders, elevated global air pollution levels, and rising patient awareness regarding asthma and COPD management, among other factors, throughout the forecast period spanning 2024–2030.

DelveInsight’s Pulmonary Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading pulmonary drugs companies’ market shares, challenges, pulmonary drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market pulmonary drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global pulmonary drugs market during the forecast period.

Notable pulmonary drugs companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Grifols S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc., Cheisi farmaceutici S.p.A., Zambon Company S.p.A., VAPOTHERM, Cardinal Health, NSPIRE Health Inc., Allied Healthcare, Lupin Ltd., and several others, are currently operating in the pulmonary drugs market.

and several others, are currently operating in the pulmonary drugs market. In July 2023, Viatris announced the launch of breyna™ (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) inhalation aerosol, the first FDA-approved generic version of symbicort® for people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in partnership with Kindeva.

announced the launch of breyna™ (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) inhalation aerosol, the first FDA-approved generic version of symbicort® for people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in partnership with Kindeva. In July 2023 , the FDA approved Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) for the prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in neonates and infants born during or entering their first RSV season, and in children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.

, the FDA approved Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) for the prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in neonates and infants born during or entering their first RSV season, and in children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season. In May 2023, the FDA approved Arexvy, the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine approved for use in the United States. Arexvy is approved for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older.

Pulmonary Drugs Overview

Pulmonary drugs encompass a diverse array of medications crucial for managing respiratory conditions, from asthma to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and beyond. Inhaled corticosteroids, a cornerstone of asthma treatment, work by reducing airway inflammation, thus preventing the bronchial spasms and wheezing characteristic of the condition. Long-acting beta-agonists (LABAs) offer extended relief by dilating the airways, aiding in smoother breathing for individuals with COPD. Additionally, bronchodilators such as short-acting beta-agonists (SABAs) act rapidly during asthma attacks, providing quick relief by relaxing constricted airways. These medications, often administered via inhalers or nebulizers, play pivotal roles in enhancing the quality of life for those grappling with respiratory challenges.

Moreover, the advent of novel pulmonary drugs has ushered in promising advancements in respiratory care. Monoclonal antibodies, like omalizumab, offer targeted therapy for severe asthma by blocking immunoglobulin E (IgE), a key player in allergic reactions triggering asthma symptoms. Anticholinergics, such as tiotropium, find use in COPD management by blocking neurotransmitters that cause airway constriction. The evolution of combination inhalers, blending different drug classes like LABAs with inhaled corticosteroids, showcases a tailored approach to treatment, maximizing efficacy while minimizing side effects. As research continues to unveil new insights into pulmonary diseases, these pharmaceutical innovations serve as beacons of hope for millions seeking better respiratory health and improved symptom control.





Pulmonary Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America had the highest portion of the pulmonary drugs market share. This is due to the rising prevalence of conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), and others, as well as increased exposure to substances such as smoke, dust, fumes, and chemicals. The region also sees a significant amount of product development in the pulmonary drugs sector. These factors are expected to drive overall market growth from 2024 to 2030.

According to the 2021 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), around 25 million individuals in the United States had asthma in 2020, with 4.2 million being children, translating to about 1 in every 13 people. Additionally, the National Center for Health Statistics reported that the percentage of adults aged 18 and over with COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis in the US rose from 4.6% in 2019 to 5.0% in 2020.

The increasing number of product developments in the region is expected to further boost the Pulmonary Drugs market. For instance, in January 2023, the FDA approved Airsupra for adults with asthma, making it the first drug to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid).

With a substantial patient population in the US and ongoing approvals for new products, the outlook for the pulmonary drugs market appears promising in North America.

Pulmonary Drugs Market Dynamics

In the global pulmonary drugs market, the anticipated rise in pulmonary diseases is expected to fuel the need for Pulmonary Drugs shortly. For instance, according to the 2022 report from the World Health Organization (WHO), it was estimated in 2019 that approximately 262 million individuals globally were afflicted with asthma. Likewise, based on WHO data on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in 2022, there were approximately 3.23 million deaths globally due to COPD in 2019. The same source indicated that around 90% of COPD-related deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries, affecting individuals under the age of 70.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in 2022, about 25 million people in the United States were living with asthma in 2020. Additionally, the same report highlighted that in 2020, roughly 20 million adults aged 18 and older in the United States were dealing with asthma. In 2021, the Asthma and Lung UK Organization reported that about 5.4 million individuals in the UK were affected by asthma, equating to approximately one in every 12 adults and one in every 11 children.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics in 2022 revealed that around 2.7 million (10.7%) Australians were diagnosed with asthma in 2020-21. Furthermore, the Interactive Health Atlas of Lung Conditions in England (INHALE) in 2022 disclosed that in the UK, the rate of emergency hospital admissions for COPD patients was recorded at 133.5 per 100,000 population for the financial year ending in 2021.

These statistics underline the increasing prevalence of pulmonary disorders globally, which is expected to drive the demand for pulmonary drugs for treatment and management in the coming years. Therefore, the combination of these factors is projected to boost the overall market growth for pulmonary drugs from 2024 to 2030.

However, factors such as the availability of alternative treatment methods, and potential drug side effects, among others, may hinder the growth of the overall pulmonary drugs market during this forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Key Pulmonary Drugs Companies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Grifols S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc., Cheisi farmaceutici S.p.A., Zambon Company S.p.A., VAPOTHERM, Cardinal Health, NSPIRE Health Inc., Allied Healthcare, Lupin Ltd., among others

Pulmonary Drugs Market Assessment

Pulmonary Drugs Market Segmentation Pulmonary Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI), Selective-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOI), and Others Pulmonary Drugs Market Segmentation By Application: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD), General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), and Others Pulmonary Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 Pulmonary Drugs Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Pulmonary Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

