Lottery.com Inc. Relaunches Sweepstakes Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in the lottery and gaming sector, announces the restart of its sweepstakes operations in conjunction with the WinTogether Trust (“WinTogether”), a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. The proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit Street Child United. The sweepstakes had a soft launch on April 3, 2024, and is available at http://donateto.win, the successor to Lottery.com’s WinTogether.org platform.



Street Child United is a global organization dedicated to improving the lives of street-connected children. The organization focuses on four key pillars: Ensuring every child has birth registration which provides access to healthcare and education; protecting children against abuse, exploitation, and trafficking; securing access to education; and setting a foundation for gender equality.

Donors are incentivized to give by receiving entries to win an Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. More information and donation options can be found at https://donateto.win. The sweepstakes to support Street Child United will continue until 11:59PT on August 31, 2024. The winner will be announced on or around September 20, 2024.

Matthew McGahan, CEO of Lottery.com, commented:

“This is a significant milestone for Lottery.com. The Company, through its partnership with the WinTogether Trust, is resuming its commitment to supporting philanthropic initiatives that focus on responsible gaming along with local, regional, and global charitable initiatives. Street Child United is a wonderful organization. We believe their mission will resonate with the Sports.com’s growing global user base.”

Bart Myers, Director of the WinTogether Trust added:

“The WinTogether Trust board is excited for our organization to play a role in the resurgence of Lottery.com. Being able to leverage their powerful brands, Lottery.com and Sports.com, will allow us to exponentially expand the number of organizations we support and the financial impact our sweepstakes make for them.”

About Donate to Win and WinTogether

DonateTo.Win is a charitable sweepstakes platform operated by WinTogether, a non-profit centered around building the future of philanthropy. Donate To Win gamifies charitable giving to fundamentally change how causes engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their global platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to act by offering once in a lifetime experiences, large cash prizes, and luxury prizes. DonateTo.Win works with some of the largest nonprofits, media partners and corporate brands in the world to provide a new channel to raise awareness, raise funds, and reach new donors around the world. For more information, visit https://donateto.win.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com.

