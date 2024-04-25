Snoqualmie Casino Brings "Burning Trotman" – Top 7 Artists

SEATTLE, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino is thrilled to announce an exclusive one-night performance by the sensational Top 7 Artists from South Korea's beloved TV program, "Burning Trotman."



The concert marks the group's debut appearance on a USA concert tour.

"Burning Trotman" has captured hearts across South Korea with its vibrant showcase of talent, combining the traditional Korean trot music genre with modern stylistic twists. This unique blend has introduced trot music to a wider, global audience, redefining the boundaries of cultural music shows.

The concert at Snoqualmie Casino will feature performances from the show's top talents, including Son Tae Jin, Shinsung, Enoch, Kim Jung Yeon, Min Soo Hyun, Park Min Su and Gong Hoon. Attendees will be treated to an eclectic mix of traditional Korean trot music and contemporary renditions of classic hits, promising an unforgettable evening of entertainment and cultural immersion.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 12th, 2024

Sunday, May 12th, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Snoqualmie Casino, Snoqualmie, WA

Snoqualmie Casino, Snoqualmie, WA Tickets: Please visit Snoqualmie Casino's website, www.snocasino.com for pricing information.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Amanda Beltran

abeltran@snocasino.com

(425) 429 - 0845

