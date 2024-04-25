Park Aerospace Corp. Announces 40th Anniversary of Original Listing on New York Stock Exchange

NEWTON, Kan., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the 40th anniversary of the original listing of its Common Stock for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Park’s shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PKE on April 25, 1984. 3,300 shares of Park’s Common Stock were traded on that day. Park first “went public” on November 17, 1960 trading on the American Stock Exchange.



Brian Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said, “It has been an honor and privilege for Park to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, the world’s preeminent securities exchange, for the last 40 years. I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the whole Park Family, to thank the New York Stock Exchange for its support and wonderful friendship over the years. Thank you, New York Stock Exchange.”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

