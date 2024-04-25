TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



NAME FOR AGAINST Number % Number % Leslie Abi-Karam 65,868,915 97.58 1,633,252 2.42 Alain Bédard 64,468,431 95.51 3,033,736 4.49 André Bérard 61,600,116 91.26 5,902,050 8.74 William T. England 66,234,796 98.12 1,267,371 1.88 Diane Giard 67,282,341 99.67 219,827 0.33 Debra Kelly-Ennis 67,276,243 99.67 225,925 0.33 Neil D. Manning 62,670,196 92.84 4,831,970 7.16 Sébastien Martel 67,339,865 99.76 162,302 0.24 John M. Pratt 67,334,374 99.75 167,793 0.25 Joey Saputo 63,036,934 93.39 4,465,233 6.61 Rosemary Turner 66,957,915 99.19 544,253 0.81



