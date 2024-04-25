Celestica Announces Election of Directors and Approval to Proceed with Share Reclassification

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kulvinder (Kelly) Ahuja 83,255,455 99.19% 676,581 0.81% Robert A. Cascella 79,234,911 94.40% 4,697,125 5.60% Deepak Chopra 82,921,882 98.80% 1,010,154 1.20% Françoise Colpron 83,017,909 98.91% 914,127 1.09% Jill Kale 83,125,894 99.04% 806,142 0.96% Laurette T. Koellner 77,101,548 91.86% 6,830,487 8.14% Robert A. Mionis 83,851,612 99.90% 80,423 0.10% Luis A. Müller 82,909,580 98.78% 1,022,456 1.22% Michael M. Wilson 81,673,082 97.31% 2,258,954 2.69%



Celestica also announced that the resolution regarding the articles of amendment removing provisions concerning Celestica’s multiple voting shares and redesignating Celestica’s subordinate voting shares as common shares was approved at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Celestica will be proceeding with the removal of the multiple voting shares and with the reclassification of the subordinate voting shares to common shares.

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com . Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov .

