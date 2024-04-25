Altimmune Statement on the Passing of Dr. Stephen Harrison

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Altimmune team would like to express our sorrow and extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Stephen Harrison’s family following his tragic and unexpected passing.



Dr. Harrison’s countless contributions to advancing needed treatments for metabolic liver disease will leave a profound and lasting legacy throughout our field, with his patients and the people engaged in understanding and treating liver disease. His brilliance and vision were only rivaled by his eloquence, charisma and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of people with liver disease. He was a tireless advocate for patients and a deeply respected advisor, investigator and friend to Altimmune.

We will miss him greatly as we adjust to this tremendous loss for the community. We honor his memory and are grateful for having known and worked with him.

