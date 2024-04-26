PCI Biotech Holding ASA - Annual Report 2023

Oslo, Norway, April 26, 2024.

The Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA has approved the Annual Report 2023. Please find the report attached, as well as the report according to the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The Annual Report 2023 is also available on the company’s website www.pcibiotech.com.

For further information, please contact:

PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 940 05 757



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



