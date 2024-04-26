Adevinta (ASA) publishes its 2023 Annual Report

Oslo, 26 April 2024 – Adevinta ASA today released its 2023 Annual Report, available here. A printed copy may be obtained free of charge upon written request to: ir@adevinta.com.

Reflecting on 2023, Antoine Jouteau, CEO, said:

“Over the past year, we have made significant progress on redesigning our operating model, verticalising our organisation in line with our Growing At Scale strategy and successfully completing our portfolio optimisation. We have achieved strong financial and operational performance in 2023 and continued to deliver against our targets, despite the tough macroeconomic environment.

Following the divestment of our Hungarian classifieds business, our portfolio is now centred around our core European markets of France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Benelux, complemented by Canada and our joint ventures. We are delivering significant growth in our Mobility, Re-Commerce and Real Estate & Emerging verticals, substantiating our focus in these areas.

By putting technology and product at the heart of the company, we are making it easier for people to change the way they buy and sell goods online. We want to make second-hand the first choice for our users, creating a ripple effect to shift broader consumption habits. We’re investing in propositions, partnerships and technology that support seamless trading experiences. As we progress on our Product and Tech convergence, while remaining focused on delivering operational excellence and financial discipline, our approach is starting to deliver tangible and promising results.

We aim to help our users to consume more responsibly by reusing, rather than adding to landfill. Our platforms contribute to a part of the circular economy and a more sustainable society, empowering people to make informed choices and reshaping the market for

second-hand consumer goods, mobility, real estate and jobs.

Behind all these initiatives, we champion our own people. They define who we are and are key to our success. Adevinta is built on diverse communities, and we take pride in fostering an inclusive culture and environment. I want to thank each and every one of our employees for their contribution to Adevinta’s success in 2023.”

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds group and champion for sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe.

Our portfolio of 25+ digital marketplaces spans consumer goods, mobility, real estate, holiday rentals and jobs. Every month, our industry-leading technology enables more than 120 million people and over a million businesses across Europe to connect and trade. Loved local brands include leboncoin in France; mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen in Germany; Fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy; Marktplaats in the Netherlands and the Canadian marketplace Kijiji. Our international team of diverse individuals are united in their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society every single day.

Adevinta - Changing commerce together.

To find out more, visit Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



