



ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Development of the Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 26 April 2024





The Extraordinary General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S took place on Friday 26 April 2024 as a completely electronic general meeting in accordance with the below agenda.

The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as chair of the meeting.

Agenda

Completion of the demerger.



The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal to complete the demerger of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S as described in the demerger plan of 22 March 2024 by transfer of the Company’s towage and marine services activities to a new company, Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer Group) which will be established as part of the demerger.

Election of the Board of Directors of Svitzer Group.

Morten H. Engelstoft, Robert M. Uggla, Christine Brennet Morris and Peter Wikström were elected as members of the Board of Directors of Svitzer Group until the first annual general meeting of Svitzer Group to take place in 2025.

Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors of Svitzer Group.

The General Meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors of Svitzer Group.

Indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Svitzer Group.

The General Meeting approved the indemnification scheme for current and former members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of Svitzer Group.

Adoption of Remuneration Policy for Svitzer Group.



The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal to approve the remuneration policy for Svitzer Group.

Election of Auditor for Svitzer Group.



PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as auditor for Svitzer Group. The election applied to both statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

Adoption of authorisation to acquire own shares in Svitzer Group.



The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal to authorise the Board of Directors of Svitzer Group to allow Svitzer Group to acquire own shares up to 10% of the company’s share capital until 30 April 2026, to the extent that the nominal value of the company’s total holding of own shares at no time exceeds 10% of the company’s share capital and that the purchase price does not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at the time of the acquisition.

_____________

Meeting adjourned.

Contact person: Head of Board Secretariat, Anne Pindborg, tel. no. +45 33 63 36 61





Attachment