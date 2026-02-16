ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 9 to 13 February 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|9 February 2026
|335
|15,047.2239
|5,040,820
|10 February 2026
|335
|15,239.5821
|5,105,260
|11 February 2026
|339
|15,040.1770
|5,098,620
|12 February 2026
|335
|15,078.9552
|5,051,450
|13 February 2026
|335
|15,056.2687
|5,043,850
|Total 9-13 February 2026
|1,679
|25,340,000
|Accumulated in the first phase of the program
|1,679
|25,340,000
|Accumulated under the program
|1,679
|25,340,000
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|-
|-
|-
|9 February 2026
|1,175
|15,108.7574
|17,752,790
|10 February 2026
|1,175
|15,289.1617
|17,964,765
|11 February 2026
|1,189
|15,137.9899
|17,999,070
|12 February 2026
|1,175
|15,078.8809
|17,717,685
|13 February 2026
|1,175
|15,043.1064
|17,675,650
|Total 9-13 February 2026
|5,889
|89,109,960
|Bought from the Foundation*
|827
|15,131.5948
|12,513,829
|Accumulated in the first phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|6,716
|101,623,789
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|6,716
|101,623,789
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 172,059 A shares and 1,079,275 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.91% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 16 February 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
