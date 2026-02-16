ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 9 to 13 February 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement - - - 9 February 2026 335 15,047.2239 5,040,820 10 February 2026 335 15,239.5821 5,105,260 11 February 2026 339 15,040.1770 5,098,620 12 February 2026 335 15,078.9552 5,051,450 13 February 2026 335 15,056.2687 5,043,850 Total 9-13 February 2026 1,679 25,340,000 Accumulated in the first phase of the program 1,679 25,340,000 Accumulated under the program 1,679 25,340,000 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) - - - 9 February 2026 1,175 15,108.7574 17,752,790 10 February 2026 1,175 15,289.1617 17,964,765 11 February 2026 1,189 15,137.9899 17,999,070 12 February 2026 1,175 15,078.8809 17,717,685 13 February 2026 1,175 15,043.1064 17,675,650 Total 9-13 February 2026 5,889 89,109,960 Bought from the Foundation* 827 15,131.5948 12,513,829 Accumulated in the first phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 6,716 101,623,789 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 6,716 101,623,789

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 172,059 A shares and 1,079,275 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.91% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.





Copenhagen, 16 February 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

