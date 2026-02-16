Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 9 to 13 February 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement ---
9 February 202633515,047.22395,040,820
10 February 202633515,239.58215,105,260
11 February 202633915,040.17705,098,620
12 February 202633515,078.95525,051,450
13 February 202633515,056.26875,043,850
Total 9-13 February 20261,679 25,340,000
Accumulated in the first phase of the program 1,679 25,340,000
Accumulated under the program 1,679 25,340,000
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)---
9 February 20261,17515,108.757417,752,790
10 February 20261,17515,289.161717,964,765
11 February 20261,18915,137.989917,999,070
12 February 20261,17515,078.880917,717,685
13 February 20261,17515,043.106417,675,650
Total 9-13 February 20265,889 89,109,960
Bought from the Foundation*82715,131.594812,513,829
Accumulated in the first phase of the program (market and the Foundation)6,716 101,623,789
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)6,716 101,623,789

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 172,059 A shares and 1,079,275 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.91% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 16 February 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

