Board Committee Changes

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

26 April 2024

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), Admiral announces the following changes to the roles of the Non-Executive Directors set out below, which became effective immediately following the 2024 Annual General Meeting held on 25 April:

Evelyn Bourke

Evelyn stepped down as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Evelyn was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.

Fiona Muldoon

Fiona was appointed as Audit Committee Chair. This appointment is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals being received in due course.





Karen Green

Karen stood down as Chair of the Audit Committee. To assist the transition of the new Committee Chair, Karen will remain as a member of the Audit Committee leading up to the release of Admiral’s half year results in August 2024.

Karen was appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. This appointment is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals being received in due course.

Audit Committee

Following the above changes, the current membership of the Audit Committee is Fiona Muldoon (Chair), Mike Brierley, Evelyn Bourke and Karen Green, all of whom are Non-Executive Directors considered by the Board to be independent.

Remuneration Committee

Following the above changes, the current membership of the Remuneration Committee is Karen Green (Chair), Mike Brierley, and Justine Roberts, all of whom are Non-Executive Directors considered by the Board to be independent.

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

For further information please contact:

Media:

Claire Foster – Claire.Foster2@admiralgroup.co.uk

Investors/ Analysts:

Diane Michelberger – InvestorRelationsTeam@admiralgroup.co.uk