Digitalist Group Plc Managers’ transactions 26 April 2024 at 14:00

Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Turret Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Paul Ehrnrooth

Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Eriksson

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 59985/5/6

Transaction date: 2024-04-26

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: igitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/1

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 65000000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 65000000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

Transaction date: 2024-04-26

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/3

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1301065060 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1301065060 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

Transaction date: 2024-04-26

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2022/1

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 193150000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 193150000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

Attachment