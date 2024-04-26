Digitalist Group Plc Managers’ transactions 26 April 2024 at 14:00
Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Turret Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Paul Ehrnrooth
Position: Member of the Board
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Peter Eriksson
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 59985/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-26
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: igitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/1
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 65000000 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 65000000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-26
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/3
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1301065060 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1301065060 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-26
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2022/1
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 193150000 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 193150000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
