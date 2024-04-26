Press release, Helsinki, 26 April 2024 at 3 PM (EEST)



Neurosurgery Customer from Germany Orders Nexstim NBS System 5

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for a new NBS System 5 from an existing customer hospital in Germany. The system will be used in neurosurgery.

The Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) System 5 is indicated for non-invasive mapping of the primary motor cortex of the brain to its cortical gyrus and localization of cortical areas that do not contain essential speech function. The information gained from the mapping may be used in pre-procedural planning.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Our diagnostics system offers a unique possibility for neurosurgeons to receive crucial information about the location of vital functional areas before a surgery. We are happy to have one of our existing customers in Germany order a new NBS 5 system. This is a clear sign of the commitment that the Nexstim team has in maintaining long-term customer relationships in this important market, and of the real difference that our products are making in the everyday work of neurosurgeons and other medical professionals.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

