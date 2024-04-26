PRISM MarketView Features DRYWORLD Brands, A Global High-Performance Athleticwear Brand

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView announces the release of an informative interview with DRYWORLD Brands, Inc. Co-CEO, Brian McKenzie, explaining the company’s global brand related to high performance athleticwear and its ongoing initiatives to drive growth.





DRYWORLD Brands, Inc. Co-CEO, Brian McKenzie

DRYWORLD Brands (OTC: IBGR) is an innovative performance athletic brand offering superior quality apparel and gear for athletes utilizing advanced technology. McKenzie states, “These products feature our innovative technology and design which keeps athletes dry, enhances performance and stabilizes the body to help prevent injury.”

During the interview with PRISM MarketView, McKenzie highlights the global market opportunity, the company’s multiple partnerships, their less-traditional marketing approach and future financial objectives. “As our 13 years of dedication and personal sacrifice have demonstrated, we are committed to being fully transparent in all our operations and communications,” McKenzie commented, regarding the company’s commitment to its shareholders and future growth.

The full interview can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/dryworld-brands-penetrating-the-market-through-game-changing-performance-apparel/

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on Twitter.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client's securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures.

