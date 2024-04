(Toronto & York Region Labour Council) Media Advisory - Day of Mourning in Toronto 2024

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us in-person on Friday, April 26, 2024 to mark the Day of Mourning in Toronto and York Region. We will be holding a heartfelt tribute in two locations for the numerous workers who have tragically lost their lives, suffered injuries, or faced illnesses because of workplace incidents.



Let's stand united in remembrance and passionately advocate for the safety and well-being of all workers.

• Who: Toronto & York Region Labour Council. • What: Rally • When: Friday, April 26th at 12PM • Where: Larry Sefton Park, 500 Bay Street, Toronto • Why: Rally commemorating workers who have tragically lost their lives, suffered injuries, or faced illnesses because of workplace incidents.



Speakers:

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada

Mayor Olivia Chow

Andria Babbington - President, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Jackie Walker, Executive Vice President of the Ontario Federation of Labour

Carolyn Egan, President of the Steelworkers Toronto Area Council

Nas Yadollahi, President of CUPE Local 79

Carol Moore, Treasurer of the Ontario Network of Injured Workers groups

Kai Guest, Staff Representative, Sheet Metal Workers and Roofers Local 30

Tim McGuire, Family of Dean McGuire—died on the job in 2018.

Josh George, Indigenous Leader, United Steelworkers

Natasha D’Angelo, Manager of Special Projects , Workers health and Safety Centre





Media Contact:

Yaroslava Avila Montenegro

Communications and Data Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416 441 3663 ex 1028

Email: ymontenegro@labourcouncil.ca

About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region . Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.