MEDIA ADVISORY: CUPW Postal Workers Going Door-to-Door Over Mailbox Shutdown

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Workers from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers will begin delivering notices door-to-door today in Toronto and Scarborough from CUPW offices.

Postal Workers and their supporters will be assembling this morning to pick up and deliver notices informing residents that their home mailbox will be shut down by federal order. Workers and their supporters will be going door-to-door to let the public know about the impending mailbox shut down and other attacks against public services made by their current federal Liberal MP.

These notices will continue to be delivered as part of an ongoing campaign.

WHO: Canadian Union of Postal Workers - Toronto and Scarborough Locals

WHEN: 11am, Oct 25th, 2025

WHERE: 47 Densley Ave, North York, ON M6M 5A8, Canadian Union of Postal Workers Toronto Local

WHY:

The Carney Liberal Government was elected because it promised to defend our important institutions and strengthen our public infrastructure. Instead it seems intent on tearing down Canada Post.





Liberal MPs are ordering Canada Post to eliminate door-to-door delivery, increase delivery times from a maximum 4 days to a maximum of 7 days and close many rural post offices.





Tens of thousands of workers could be laid off by these new reforms.





The union has been proposing an expansion of Canada Post services for years, mirroring many other countries. This expansion could include postal banking, internet service, parcel delivery and green services.





In the face of the US Government’s threats of economic war, strengthening the post office and expanding service and services are key to pushing back. Instead of “elbows up”, the government is choosing an “elbows down” approach, cutting service and ignoring key reforms that could strengthen the country and post office.





The Federal government’s announced reforms are a direct assault on our public post office. It is setting Canada Post up to be privatized and sold to a Trump ally like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, not to be core infrastructure and an institution part of a strong, independent Canada.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Jack Copple

Toronto & York Region Labour Council

jcopple@labourcouncil.ca

613-883-8871