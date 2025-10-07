Media Advisory -- Parents call out crumbling schools and lack of student supports during a Calandra PR event

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: Students and staff are dealing with shuttered spaces, boiling hot classrooms, lack of maintenance and decreased special education supports. This is all due to the $6.3 billion cuts to education (AKA under-funding) while Calandra is at a PR event for the opening of a newly built space for a Toronto high school.
WHEN: Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 12:00PM
WHERE: Bloor Collegiate Institute, 90 Croatia Street (off of Brock Crescent)
WHO:
Toronto & York Region Labour Council,
Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) Toronto,
Fund Our Schools,
Chandra Pasma, Member of Provincial Parliament and ONDP Education Critic
Jessica Bell, MPP for University-Rosedale
Alexis Dawson, TDSB Trustee
Canadian Federation of Students
WHY:
- Schools are crumbling on the inside while Calandra is touting how much his government has spent on education.
- 85% of TDSB schools are considered below a “state of good repair” and the TDSB has a repair backlog of $4.45 billion (as of January 2025).
- In real terms today, the per student funding is still far below when the Ford government first took office in 2018. Funding has not kept up with inflation.
- Recent chaos of re-organization at the TDSB was about increasing class sizes – filling each classroom with more students due to underfunding.
- Students at Bloor C.I. have suffered from these cuts with larger classes and fewer resources.
