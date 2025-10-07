Media Advisory -- Parents call out crumbling schools and lack of student supports during a Calandra PR event

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Students and staff are dealing with shuttered spaces, boiling hot classrooms, lack of maintenance and decreased special education supports. This is all due to the $6.3 billion cuts to education (AKA under-funding) while Calandra is at a PR event for the opening of a newly built space for a Toronto high school.

WHEN: Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 12:00PM

WHERE: Bloor Collegiate Institute, 90 Croatia Street (off of Brock Crescent)

Toronto & York Region Labour Council,

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) Toronto,

Fund Our Schools,

Chandra Pasma, Member of Provincial Parliament and ONDP Education Critic

Jessica Bell, MPP for University-Rosedale

Alexis Dawson, TDSB Trustee

Canadian Federation of Students

Schools are crumbling on the inside while Calandra is touting how much his government has spent on education.

85% of TDSB schools are considered below a “state of good repair” and the TDSB has a repair backlog of $4.45 billion (as of January 2025).

In real terms today, the per student funding is still far below when the Ford government first took office in 2018. Funding has not kept up with inflation.

Recent chaos of re-organization at the TDSB was about increasing class sizes – filling each classroom with more students due to underfunding.

Students at Bloor C.I. have suffered from these cuts with larger classes and fewer resources.





