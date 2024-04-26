Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: Glen Burnie Bancorp Glen Burnie Bancorp

GLEN BURNIE, Md., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the first quarter was $3,000, or $0 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to $0.44 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, Bancorp had total assets of $369.9 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 127th consecutive quarterly dividend on May 6, 2024.

“Our first quarter 2024 earnings were negatively impacted by our increased deposit and borrowing costs. On a positive note, deposit balances increased just over 3% in the first quarter as we leveraged new products and services to appeal to new clients and grow existing client relationships. While economic conditions remain uncertain, we will continue to prioritize prudent risk management as we look to generate new loan production at higher market rates, while focusing on adding new banking relationships with clients that need multiple products and services that we can provide. We expect 2024 to be another difficult operating environment for the Company given our heavy reliance on spread business. We are focused on executing against our long-term strategic plan and realizing the value from expanded treasury management capabilities and providing premier relationship banking services. Accordingly, our approach to loan and deposit growth will continue throughout 2024,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “High interest rates continue to drive competition for loans and deposits. While these challenges will persist in 2024, we continue to focus our efforts on growing our core banking business. We plan to add resources to drive deposit growth, enhance our small business lending capabilities, and make strategic adjustments to our operating structure to provide more value to both business and retail customers. These actions will significantly enhance our infrastructure and allow us to better serve our communities.”

Commenting on the first quarter results, Mr. Hanna continued, “The Company’s performance during the first quarter of 2024 was heavily impacted by the continuation of an inverted yield curve and rigorous competition for core deposits. Higher interest rate levels will keep pressure on loan growth and deposit retention, which impacts our net interest margin. While interest rates may decrease in the future, we believe that the competition for loans and deposits will remain strong as we navigate through this cycle. While we continue to focus on the steps to improve our profitability, I am proud of the progress made during the first quarter toward our strategic objectives.”

In closing, Mr. Hanna added, “In these very unusual times, our strength and resolve enable us to take exceptional care of our customers, employees, and communities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties and remain well-capitalized. I would like to thank our dedicated Glen Burnie Bancorp employees for all that they do to support our customers, communities, and shareholders – it is because of them that we remain well-positioned to execute on our strategic plan during this uncertain period.”

Highlights for the First Three Months of 2024

Net interest income decreased $606,000, or 19.08% to $2.6 million through March 31, 2024, as compared to $3.2 million during the prior-year first quarter. The decrease resulted from a $726,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by the higher cost of money market deposit balances. The increase in interest on borrowings was driven by a $40.0 million increase in short term borrowings due to the elevated level of deposit runoff in 2023.

The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 18.30% on March 31, 2024, as compared to 17.57% for the same period of 2023, will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was 0.00%, as compared to 0.47% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was 0.06%, as compared to 9.90% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Lower net income partially offset by a lower average asset balance primarily drove the lower return on average assets, while lower net income and a higher average equity balance primarily drove the lower return on average equity.

On March 31, 2024, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 17.14% on March 31, 2024, as compared to 17.37% on December 31, 2023. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $369.9 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $18.1 million or 5.13%, from $351.8 million on December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.4 million or 179.69%, from December 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Investment securities were $128.7 million on March 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.7 million or 7.67%, from $139.4 million on December 31, 2023. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $178.0 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.6 million or 0.93%, from $176.3 million on December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $309.2 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $9.2 million or 3.05%, from $300.1 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $115.2 million on March 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.7 million or 1.50%, from $116.9 million on December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $194.0 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $10.9 million or 5.96%, from $183.1 million on December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $40.0 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $10.0 million, or 33.33% from $30.0 million on December 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $18.1 million (4.90% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.28 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2023, was $19.3 million (5.49% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.70 per common share. The reduction in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was due to higher asset balances, along with decreases to equity from the decline in market value of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. Included in stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were unrealized losses (net of taxes) on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities totaling $19.3 million and $18.4 million, respectively. This increase in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2024, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities. Changes in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio are attributed to changes in interest rates, not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell, and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell, any securities held at an unrealized loss.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound on March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.10% of total assets on March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2023, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million, or 1.14% of total loans, as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $497,000 as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $473,000 as of December 31, 2023.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $3,000, as compared to $435,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The decrease is primarily the result of a $431,000 increase in interest expense on short-term borrowings, a $295,000 increase in interest expense on deposits and a $211,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, partially offset by an increase of $128,000 in loan interest income and fees and a $317,000 decrease in the provision for income taxes. The Company’s need to defend its deposit base as well as grow interest-earning asset balances necessitated a strategic change in direction.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, totaled $2.6 million, as compared to $3.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The $606,000 decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the $726,000 increase in interest expense related to higher balances and rates on money market deposits and short-term borrowings. Average earning-asset balances were $362.0 million on March 31, 2024, as compared to $378.2 million during the prior-year first quarter. Deposit runoff drove the decline in average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was 2.86%, as compared to 3.41% for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 0.55%. The decrease in the net interest margin is due to increases in average deposit costs and short-term borrowing costs, partially offset by increases in yields on investment securities, loans, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank. Loan yields increased from 4.58% to 5.06% between the two periods while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.20% to 1.51% between the two periods.

The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $16.3 million while the yield increased 0.26% from 3.52% to 3.78%, when comparing the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $8.1 million. The average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $24.4 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.87%, when comparing the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, and 2023.

The provision for credit loss allowance on loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $169,000, as compared to a release of $42,000 for the same period of 2023. The increase for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, primarily reflects a $5.8 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a $334,000 increase in net charge offs.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $229,000, as compared to $245,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $2.86 million, a decrease of $83,000 compared to $2.94 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expenses decreased due to an $80,000 decrease in salary and employee benefits. Salary and employee benefits expenses decreased due to reductions in group insurance costs and bonus pension/expense.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, income tax benefit was $232,000, as compared with income tax expense of $86,000 for the same period a year earlier. The $232,000 income tax benefit includes $87,000 associated with amended Maryland tax returns for tax years 2022 and 2021.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
(dollars in thousands)     
      
      
 March 31, March 31, December 31,
  2024   2023   2023 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$9,091  $1,959  $1,940 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 33,537   12,633   13,301 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 42,628   14,592   15,241 
      
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 128,727   144,726   139,427 
Restricted equity securities, at cost 246   191   1,217 
      
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 177,950   184,141   176,307 
Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (2,035)  (2,161)  (2,157)
Loans, net 175,915   181,980   174,150 
      
Premises and equipment, net 2,928   3,171   3,046 
Bank owned life insurance 8,700   8,532   8,657 
Deferred tax assets, net 8,255   8,142   7,897 
Accrued interest receivable 1,281   1,259   1,192 
Accrued taxes receivable 340   8   121 
Prepaid expenses 460   479   475 
Other assets 390   333   390 
Total Assets$ 369,870  $ 363,413  $ 351,813 
      
LIABILITIES     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$115,167  $136,324  $116,922 
Interest-bearing deposits 194,064   206,690   183,145 
Total Deposits 309,231   343,014   300,067 
      
Short-term borrowings 40,000   -   30,000 
Defined pension liability 327   318   324 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,183   1,846   2,097 
Total Liabilities 351,741   345,178   332,488 
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,887,467, 2,868,504, and 2,882,627 shares as of March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively.     
     
     
     
 2,887   2,869   2,883 
Additional paid-in capital 10,989   10,888   10,964 
Retained earnings 23,575   23,727   23,859 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,322)  (19,249)  (18,381)
Total Stockholders' Equity 18,129   18,235   19,325 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$ 369,870  $ 363,413  $ 351,813 
      

 


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
      
   Three Months Ended March 31, 
   2024   2023  
Interest income     
Interest and fees on loans $2,215  $2,087  
Interest and dividends on securities  938   965  
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold  252   233  
Total Interest Income  3,405   3,285  
      
Interest expense     
Interest on deposits  402   107  
Interest on short-term borrowings  431   -  
Total Interest Expense  833   107  
      
Net Interest Income  2,572   3,178  
Provision/release of credit loss allowance  169   (42) 
Net interest income after credit loss provision/(release)  2,403   3,220  
      
Noninterest income     
Service charges on deposit accounts  38   42  
Other fees and commissions  148   164  
Income on life insurance  43   39  
Total Noninterest Income  229   245  
      
Noninterest expenses     
Salary and employee benefits  1,618   1,698  
Occupancy and equipment expenses  331   327  
Legal, accounting and other professional fees  254   263  
Data processing and item processing services  250   267  
FDIC insurance costs  38   45  
Advertising and marketing related expenses  23   22  
Loan collection costs  5   1  
Telephone costs  40   41  
Other expenses  302   280  
Total Noninterest Expenses  2,861   2,944  
      
(Loss) income before income taxes  (229)  521  
Income tax (benefit) expense  (232)  86  
      
Net income $ 3  $ 435  
      
Basic and diluted net income per common share  $ -  $ 0.15  
      

 


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023       
(dollars in thousands)          
            
            
        Accumulated   
    Additional   Other Total 
  Common  Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders'
(unaudited)Stock Capital Earnings Income (Loss) Equity 
Balance, December 31, 2022$2,865 $10,862 $23,579  $(21,252) $16,054  
            
Net income -  -  435   -   435  
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share -  -  (287)  -   (287) 
Dividends reinvested under          
dividend reinvestment plan 4  26  -   -   30  
Other comprehensive gain -  -  -   2,003   2,003  
Balance, March 31, 2023$2,869 $10,888 $23,727  $(19,249) $18,235  
            
            
        Accumulated   
    Additional   Other Total 
  Common  Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders'
(unaudited)Stock Capital Earnings Income (Loss) Equity 
Balance, December 31, 2023$2,883 $10,964 $23,859  $(18,381) $19,325  
            
Net income -  -  3   -   3  
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share -  -  (287)  -   (287) 
Dividends reinvested under          
dividend reinvestment plan 4  25  -   -   29  
Other comprehensive loss -  -  -   (941)  (941) 
Balance, March 31, 2024$2,887 $10,989 $23,575  $(19,322) $18,129  
            

 


THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE        
CAPITAL RATIOS          
(dollars in thousands)          
(unaudited)          
           
        To Be Well 
        Capitalized Under 
     To Be Considered Prompt Corrective 
     Adequately CapitalizedAction Provisions 
 AmountRatio AmountRatio AmountRatio 
As of March 31, 2024          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $37,35917.14% $9,8104.50% $14,1706.50% 
Total Risk-Based Capital $39,89118.30% $17,4408.00% $21,79910.00% 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $37,35917.14% $13,0806.00% $17,4408.00% 
Tier 1 Leverage $37,35910.43% $14,3294.00% $17,9115.00% 
           
As of December 31, 2023:          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $37,97517.37% $9,8404.50% $14,2136.50% 
Total Risk-Based Capital $40,23718.40% $17,4938.00% $21,86710.00% 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $37,97517.37% $13,1206.00% $17,4938.00% 
Tier 1 Leverage $37,97510.76% $14,1134.00% $17,6415.00% 
           
As of March 31, 2023:          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $37,77716.57% $10,2574.50% $14,8166.50% 
Total Risk-Based Capital $40,05217.57% $18,2348.00% $22,79310.00% 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $37,77716.57% $13,6766.00% $18,2348.00% 
Tier 1 Leverage $37,77710.12% $14,9334.00% $18,6665.00% 
           

 


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY     
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA       
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   
          
          
  Three Months Ended Year Ended 
  March 31, December 31,March 31, December 31,
   2024   2023   2023   2023  
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
          
Financial Data         
Assets $369,870  $351,813  $363,413  $351,813  
Investment securities  128,727   139,427   144,726   139,427  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 177,950   176,307   184,141   176,307  
Allowance for loan losses  2,035   2,157   2,161   2,157  
Deposits  309,231   300,067   343,014   300,067  
Borrowings  40,000   30,000   -   30,000  
Stockholders' equity  18,129   19,325   18,235   19,325  
Net income  3   167   435   1,429  
          
Average Balances         
Assets $358,877  $353,085  $373,590  $361,731  
Investment securities  163,618   174,581   172,519   173,902  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 175,914   175,456   184,787   179,790  
Deposits  305,858   310,168   353,861   330,095  
Borrowings  31,667   26,579   2   12,580  
Stockholders' equity  19,124   14,253   17,821   17,105  
          
Performance Ratios         
Annualized return on average assets 0.00%  0.19%  0.47%  0.40% 
Annualized return on average equity 0.06%  4.65%  9.90%  8.35% 
Net interest margin  2.86%  3.17%  3.41%  3.31% 
Dividend payout ratio  9426%  172%  66%  80% 
Book value per share $6.28  $6.70  $6.36  $6.70  
Basic and diluted net income per share  -   0.06   0.15   0.50  
Cash dividends declared per share  0.10   0.10   0.10   0.40  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding  2,885,552   2,880,398   2,867,082   2,873,500  
          
Asset Quality Ratios         
Allowance for loan losses to loans  1.14%  1.22%  1.17%  1.22% 
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans  0.21%  0.30%  0.26%  0.29% 
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans  549.1%  409.3%  451.6%  409.3% 
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans  0.66%  0.08%  -0.09%  0.06% 
          
Capital Ratios         
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital  17.14%  17.37%  16.57%  17.37% 
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio  17.14%  17.37%  16.57%  17.37% 
Leverage Ratio  10.43%  10.76%  10.12%  10.76% 
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio  18.30%  18.40%  17.57%  18.40% 
          
 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Banking
                            
                            
                                Finance
                            
                            
                                Maryland
                            
                            
                                Earnings
                            
                            
                                Glen Burnie Bancorp
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data