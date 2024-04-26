Oak Valley Community Bank Named One of Central Valley’s Best Places to Work

OAKDALE, Calif., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) is pleased to announce that it was named by Best Companies Group as one of 2024 Best Places to Work: Central Valley. At the same time, OVCB was recognized by Opportunity Stanislaus for “Growing the Economy” by increasing their workforce by 10% or more throughout 2023.



“We are honored to be acknowledged for our growth and named one of the Best Places to Work in the Central Valley. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to fostering a positive and supportive workplace environment and excellence in all that we do. Our success is built on our service culture, which is embraced by all members of our team. Our exceptional service is what distinguishes us. It’s not just about meeting expectations; it’s about exceeding them in ways that build lasting trust and loyalty. By delivering on this promise consistently, we create our own brand ambassadors – who speak highly of the bank and refer colleagues and friends. We would like to take this opportunity to recognize our team. We are grateful for their loyalty and commitment to our customers, our communities, and each other,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO.

Best Places to Work: Central Valley is a survey and recognition program dedicated to celebrating those employers locally who excel at creating quality jobs and environments where employees are happy to work. As a research-driven program from Best Companies Group, Best Places to Work examines a company’s practices, programs, and benefits and surveys employees for their perspective. All companies that participated in the 2024 Best Places to Work: Central Valley program receive an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. In turn, this report can be used in developing or enhancing employee retention and recruitment programs.

We are honored to be recognized with this year’s Best Places to Work recipients; Automation Group; O’Dell Engineering, Inc., Grimbleby Coleman Advisors & Accountants, Haggerty Construction, Inc., ITSolutions-Currie, One Digital, The Wonderful Company, and Community Hospice & Health Services.

Best Places to Work: Central Valley is brought to you by Opportunity Stanislaus. For more information on Best Places to Work: Central Valley visit www.bestplacestoworkcentralvalley.com .

Opportunity Stanislaus is a local economic development organization focused on improving the economic vitality of Stanislaus County. To do so, they help local entrepreneurs start and grow businesses and work to attract innovative companies to the county. For more information visit www.opportunitystanislaus.com .

OVCB offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra Division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. For more information visit www.ovcb.com .