Striking Hudson’s Bay workers mobilize nationwide campaign to end strike and secure fair deal

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers of the Hudson’s Bay in Kamloops, B.C., have escalated their efforts to end the ongoing strike that began on Dec. 10, 2023. In a bold move, members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) have launched a nationwide campaign targeting customers during Bay Days, urging them to support their cause and put pressure on management to reach a fair deal and reopen the Kamloops store.



Since the commencement of the strike, Hudson’s Bay workers have stood firmly behind their bargaining committee for better wages and improved working conditions. Despite six months of negotiations and mediation, the union and Hudson’s Bay remain apart on wages, prompting workers to take their message directly to shoppers.

“We are proud to stand in solidarity with our members across the country to reach a fair deal now,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada. “By reaching out to customers nationwide, we hope to demonstrate the widespread support for these workers and urge Hudson’s Bay management to come back to the table with a fair offer.”

The campaign, that commenced earlier this week, will continue to see Steelworkers outside Hudson’s Bay stores in various cities, distributing informational materials to shoppers and passersby. These materials outline the ongoing dispute, highlight the impact of the strike on their livelihoods and call on the Hudson’s Bay bosses to get back to the bargaining with a fair deal.

“We understand that our decision to strike may inconvenience some customers, but we believe it is necessary to draw attention to the unfair treatment from Hudson’s Bay,” said Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 Financial Secretary. “We urge consumers to support us in our fight for a fair deal and to join us in holding Hudson’s Bay accountable. To the residents of Kamloops – please respect our picket line by not shopping online during Bay Days.”

The USW’s nationwide campaign represents a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between Hudson’s Bay management and its employees. With public support growing, a request to the B.C. Minister of Labour to appoint a special mediator and pressure mounting on the company to act, workers remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached that addresses their concerns and brings an end to the strike.

The Hudson’s Bay in Kamloops has been a unionized worksite since 1993. The workers’ only labour dispute was over their first collective agreement and lasted nine months.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector Union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, 250-318-7668, lawrenceusw@telus.net

Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada, 604-329-5308, slunny@usw.ca

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, bbarden@usw.ca

