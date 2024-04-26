Berry Dunn Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker, LLC (“BerryDunn”). On or about September 14, 2023, BerryDunn was notified that one of its vendors, Reliable Networks of Maine, LLC (“Reliable”), had discovered suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Subsequently, BerryDunn conducted a forensic investigation. The investigation determined that unauthorized cybercriminals had successfully infiltrated Reliable's inadequately secured computer network and, thereby, accessed and/or stole sensitive data of at least 1,107,354 individuals. The information exposed in the data breach includes:



Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Contact information

Medical information

Health insurance information

Government ID numbers

Passport numbers



As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft. If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit www.murphylegalfirm.com/cases/berry-dunn-data-breach/ to learn more. Murphy Law Firm is considering legal options to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the data breach.



