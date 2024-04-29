UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 29 April 2024 at 09:30 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Kauppi)
On 4 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of UPM-Kymmene Corporation resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of 1,462 shares have been purchased to Piia-Noora Kauppi as follows:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Piia-Noora Kauppi
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,462 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1,462 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
____________________________________________
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
