SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 31 - 29 April 2024

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S (“DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”).



Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 22-26 April

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 22 April 2024 to Friday 26 April 2024:





Number of shares Avg. purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 541,539 - 111,363,695 22 April 2024 5,800 209 1,213,115 23 April 2024 5,800 209 1,213,673 24 April 2024 5,800 209 1,214,548 25 April 2024 5,800 209 1,213,070 26 April 2024 5,800 214 1,239,891 Accumulated 22-26 April 2024* 29,000 210 6,094,296 Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 26 April 2024 20,615 210 4,332,204 Accumulated under programme 591,154 206 121,790,195 *Purchased under Safe Harbour rules





Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,320,907 treasury shares corresponding to 4.0% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





