Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2024 First Quarter Results on 10th May 2024

Turin, 29th April 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2024 will be presented on Friday, 10th May 2024.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 am CEST / 10:00 am BST on Friday, 10th May 2024.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q1 2024 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.com on Friday, 10th May 2024.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website (www.ivecogroup.com) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

