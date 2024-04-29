SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 April 2024 at 1:10 pm
Sampo Group's results for January–March 2024 will be published on 7 May 2024
Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January–March 2024 on 7 May between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30–8:00 am UK time). The report, Investor Presentation and a video review with Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker will be available at www.sampo.com/result.
Conference call
7 May at 2:30 pm Finnish time (12:30 pm UK time)
Tel. +1 786 697 3501, +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, or +358 (0)9 2319 5437.
Conference passcode: Sampo Q1
Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO of If P&C Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Further information:
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com