GRAY TELEVISION ROLLING OUT ADVANCED FEATURES WITH NEXTGEN TV

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Derby Week kicking off in Louisville, Kentucky, Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) (“Gray”) is proud to announce several key initiatives to advance the NEXTGEN TV transition and bring more of the benefits of this new standard to viewers in Gray’s local communities. Among many other consumer benefits, NEXTGEN allows broadcasters to deliver superior picture quality and immersive sound, and Gray is increasing its efforts to roll out these features for viewers.



Earlier this month, Gray’s NBC affiliate WAVE(TV) in Louisville, Kentucky, became the first affiliate of a major network to broadcast all of its programming using High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision and immersive sound using Dolby Atmos. The “always on” feature ensures that all of WAVE(TV)’s local and network content, including more than 30 hours of Gray’s live, local coverage from Churchill Downs starting with WAVE(TV)’s local morning news at 5:00am on Monday April 29 through the late evening news at 11:00pm on Saturday May 4 and including the key horse races in between, will all be in HDR with immersive sound.

“With HDR and immersive sound, WAVE(TV)’s programming will pop. Viewers will immediately notice the enhanced contrast between the brightest and darkest colors on the screen,” said John O’Brien, WAVE(TV)’s General Manager.

Gray’s advances with NEXTGEN are not limited to Louisville. In Las Vegas, Gray’s FOX affiliate KVVU(TV) was the first commercial television station to launch as a NEXTGEN Virtual Broadband IP Channel in December 2023. Earlier this month, KVVU(TV) became the first FOX affiliate and first NEXTGEN Virtual Channel to broadcast its entire programming schedule in HDR with Dolby Vision, again bringing the rich colors and vivid contrasts of HDR to viewers in Las Vegas.

“For many years, broadcasters have been promising to use NEXTGEN TV to bring superior picture quality and immersive sound to viewers. Gray is proud to be among a handful of leading broadcasters who are now delivering on that promise. Our stations in Louisville and Las Vegas are just the beginning of Gray’s efforts to launch more of its NEXTGEN TV stations with these innovative, consumer-pleasing features throughout the summer and into the fall,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray’s President & Co-CEO.

In addition to advanced picture and sound quality, Gray also is using NEXTGEN to offer new interactive and streaming services for viewers. In Las Vegas and Kansas City, Gray’s stations are using NEXTGEN TV and the RUN3 Platform as a portal to access Gray’s live 24/7 local news-focused national streaming service, Local News Live. With a simple click of the remote, viewers watching KVVU(TV) in Las Vegas or KCTV(TV) in Kansas City on a NEXTGEN television set can access Local News Live. Gray’s stations in Las Vegas and Kansas City are the first to use NEXTGEN as a portal to access a free, live streaming news service providing a new public service to viewers in Gray’s markets.

“With NEXTGEN TV and the RUN3 Platform, Gray is able to bring Local News Live to the millions of viewers in Gray’s markets who have already purchased or will soon purchase a NEXTGEN TV set,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer.

“In the coming months Gray anticipates it will use NEXTGEN TV and the RUN3 Platform to offer more innovative and interactive features for its viewers, including start-over, interactive gaming channels, and much more,” offered Rob Folliard, Gray’s Senior Vice President and currently the Chairperson of NEXTGEN TV consortium PearlTV. “With the strong penetration of NEXTGEN TV capable television sets in the country, we expect consumers will increasingly recognize how NEXTGEN TV will improve their experiences even more than our industry’s transition from analog to High Definition fifteen years ago.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Its television stations serve 114 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv .

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Robert J. Folliard, Senior Vice President, Distribution and Government Affairs, 404-266-8333

# # #