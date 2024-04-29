Elior North America Unveils Second Annual Social & Environmental Responsibility Report

Charlotte, NC, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America, one of the nation’s leading foodservice operators in contract catering and hospitality services, has released its 2023 Doing Good Social & Environmental Responsibility (SER) Report. The second annual report details significant strides in sustainability and social responsibility, underscoring the company's commitment to enhancing food systems and community well-being.

"Building on our foundational year, we have made great strides on our initial goals and also set new, ambitious targets that reflect our ongoing dedication to social and environmental excellence," said Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. "Our achievements in 2023 mark significant progress on our journey, demonstrating robust action toward our commitments."

2023 SER Report Highlights:

Food Waste Reduction : At Elior NA’s Waste Nothing program locations, food waste has been reduced by an average of 49%, up from 35% the previous year. Through enhanced practices, a total of 247 tons of food waste were successfully diverted from landfills via donations and composting efforts.

: At Elior NA’s Waste Nothing program locations, food waste has been reduced by an average of 49%, up from 35% the previous year. Through enhanced practices, a total of 247 tons of food waste were successfully diverted from landfills via donations and composting efforts. Plant-Based Initiatives : Reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainable eating, 30% of entrées in new programs are now plant-based. Elior NA aims to increase this to 50% by 2025. The company has also set a new goal to make 30% of base menus in colleges and universities, professional dining, and healthcare retail plant based by 2025.

: Reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainable eating, 30% of entrées in new programs are now plant-based. Elior NA aims to increase this to 50% by 2025. The company has also set a new goal to make 30% of base menus in colleges and universities, professional dining, and healthcare retail plant based by 2025. Responsible Sourcing: Over the past year, Elior NA served more than 1 million pounds of local produce and expanded its network to over 200 certified MWBE (Minority/Women Business Enterprise) suppliers.

"The strategic roadmaps established in 2023 toward ethical and sustainable sourcing underscore our commitment to improving and transforming our food systems," stated Kelly Myers, senior director of responsible business and national programs at Elior North America. "Our focus is on making impactful progress daily. As we advance, we will continue to expand our positive impact in partnership with our community of clients, suppliers, and industry experts."

To read the full Elior North America 2023 Social & Environmental Responsibility Report, visit: https://www.elior-na.com/spotlight/elior-north-america-unveils-second-annual-social-environmental-responsibility-report#ser-report.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

Attachment