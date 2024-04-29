STACK Infrastructure Expands Texas Footprint with a New 220MW Flagship South Dallas Campus

DENVER, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced its plan to develop a 220MW campus south of Dallas, Texas. The campus spans over 100 acres and is strategically engineered to accommodate both shell and turnkey deployments, providing scalability and dedicated power in response to the escalating demand for infrastructure supporting the growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome STACK Data Centers to the Lancaster community," said Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston. "Their decision to invest here is a clear signal of our city's dynamic and robust economic landscape.”

The new 220MW campus is strategically situated within the major development cluster of south Dallas, a rapidly growing market favored by developers and providers alike. Spanning 1.5 million square feet across six 36MW data centers, the campus has a planned delivery of mid-2026 and features committed power from utility provider ONCOR via a dedicated substation. Designed with a future-proof approach, the AI-Ready campus offers adaptability and flexibility, including a range of cooling solutions, to seamlessly accommodate the ever-evolving technological landscape.

“We continue to observe a steady demand for powered, large-scale campuses, particularly in established or growing markets,” said Ty Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, STACK Americas. “This latest announcement reinforces our commitment to providing certainty and scalability for our clients, along with a favorable delivery target of mid-2026.”

STACK’s expansive portfolio consists of 6+GW of scale achieved through flexible campus-level configurations, massive, powered land potential, and demonstrated AI-ready solutions. STACK also offers numerous growth opportunities in key regions across the globe, including:

