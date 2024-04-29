IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Steffan Dalsgaard, President and CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH), a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries.

To begin the interview, Dalsgaard provided an introduction to Golden Triangle Ventures and its business model.

“Golden Triangle Ventures is a conglomerate of holdings with operations in health and technology, and our recent focus is the entertainment space… We recently purchased about 70 acres, and we acquired one of the largest event developers in the country, ABI Create. We made a plan to build our own venue and develop a project called Destino Ranch, which will ultimately become a tourist attraction, large immersive art installation, music festival venue and, really, a destination center about an hour outside of Las Vegas.”

“I appointed Marco Antonio Moreno, President of ABI Create, as the President and partner of Lavish Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures. Lavish Entertainment is developing Destino Ranch as its flagship project. It’s one of the biggest projects of my life, and that's been the main focus of the company. Following that, we do have operations in health and entertainment. I've got a very exciting plan for those divisions, but right now the focus is developing Destino Ranch. We're now in the process of getting our land prepared and ready for phase one development, which is super exciting.”

Dalsgaard next discussed Golden Triangle Ventures’ past projects in the entertainment space.

“We organized one of the largest music festivals in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve in 2021, and we did one of the greatest jobs our company has ever done. We booked Area 15 and had a 10-stage, one-night event featuring over 100 artists… We pulled it off against all odds… After the event, we decided to get out of the promotion of events and build our own venue… We put a plan in place to develop one of the greatest venues and entertainment spaces in the world. That's my vision… The venue we currently own is amazing, and we're going to develop this into something incredible.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Steffan Dalsgaard, President and CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH), to learn more about the company’s recent milestones and operational goals for 2024 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces.

The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the company grow daily. Being a publicly traded company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

