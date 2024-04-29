CanadianSME Announces Finalists for the 2023 Small Business Awards, Presented by Google Canada: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in Canada's SME Sector

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the highly anticipated 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards. In collaboration with Google Canada, this year’s event theme, “Innovate and Connect: Empowering Small Businesses for a Digital Tomorrow,” highlights the crucial role of digital innovation, connectivity and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide.
The awards gala, set for June 7th, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, will bring together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and government officials to celebrate the achievements of Canada’s small business sector. The evening will feature a keynote from Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada.
This year’s awards attracted a multitude of entries nationwide and were judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders based on criteria such as innovation, growth, and community impact. The finalists represent the best of Canadian entrepreneurship, showcasing creativity and resilience in integrating digital technologies into their business practices.
“Canadian SMEs are the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, and the finalists of the 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards exemplify the spirit of innovation that drives our economy forward. At Google Canada, we are proud to work alongside CanadianSME to celebrate these remarkable businesses who are harnessing the power of AI and shaping the future of our economy.” - Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada.
SK Uddin, the founder of CanadianSME, commented on the upcoming gala: “We are eagerly anticipating the recognition of the outstanding contributions of Canada’s small business community to our economy. This year’s theme, 'Innovate and Connect,' celebrates the digital tools and networks increasingly central to modern business success. We are expecting a fantastic collection of insights and success stories at the event.”
We sincerely thank Google Canada for its continued support of the SME Awards 2023, which has been crucial to the event’s success.
“We’re honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of small businesses across Canada who are making tremendous contributions in their industries and demonstrating what it takes to succeed in a highly competitive and dynamic market,” says Don Ludlow, Vice-President of Small Business, Partnerships & Strategy, RBC. “The finalists of the 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards are a further testament to the extraordinary resilience, leadership and ingenuity of this community, and we’re thrilled to put a spotlight on their inspiring stories of entrepreneurship.”
Paul Gaspar, small business director at UPS, extends his “congratulations to all the finalists.” A longtime supporter of CanadianSME, UPS is “honoured to be involved in such a great event celebrating our Canadian business owners,” he adds.
“We are so proud to celebrate Indigenous excellence by supporting the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award, highlighting the effect they have on both the community and culture of SMEs more broadly here in Canada,” said Tu Elliott, Cultural Advisor & Indigenous Affairs of Xero. “Small businesses are so integral to the fabric of our economy, and Indigenous entrepreneurs in particular enrich the ways in which we operate, grow and connect back to our roots.”
“It’s truly inspiring to witness the creativity and determination of this year’s finalists. From startups and solopreneurs to independent artists and family-owned restaurants, SMEs are critical to our communities and our nation’s economy,” said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. “Constant Contact has been an advocate for small businesses for over 25 years, and as a proud Canadian, I am energized by the innovation happening here in Toronto and all across Canada. We will continue to support Canadian entrepreneurs and deliver the marketing tools and guidance they need to amplify their voices, get closer to their customers and compete against their larger competitors.”
The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine appreciates all sponsors for their steadfast support of the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2023, which honours business excellence across Canada.
About the sponsors:
The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2023 is a platform for companies to support small businesses through sponsorship, recognizing entrepreneurs in various categories. RBC sponsors the Small Business of the Year Award for up to 10 employees; UPS sponsors the Small Business of the Year Award for up to 50 employees; Constant Contact sponsors 50+; Xero sponsors the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Samsung sponsors the Tech Business of the Year Award, and HP Canada sponsors the Black Entrepreneur of the Year.
The finalists for the awards are:
RBC - Small Business of the Year - 2023 (Up to 10 employees)
Top 1
- Aeryon Wellness
- Masolu Construction Inc.
- Butterfly Ethical Gifting
- Roo & You Inc.
- Dawson’s Hot Sauce Inc.
Top 2
- Chimera Collective Inc.
- ACCESS Community Capital Fund
- Vistance Capital Advisory
- W Design Co.
- DREALEE | Fitness+Dance
Top 3
- Kits for a Cause
- Flowers by Janie Inc.
- Protection Security Investigations
- Little & Lively
- On Point Agency Inc
_____________________________________________
UPS - Small Business of the Year - 2023 (Up to 50 employees)
Top 1
- Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.
- Shift Financial Insights
- Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc.
- Riskthinking.AI Inc.
- Aligned Vision Group
Top 2
- Synic Software Inc.
- The Scented Market
- Essential Software Solutions
- 2M7 Financial Solutions
- TechBlocks
Top 3
- Resonant Business Solutions
- AMZ Prep Canada Ltd
- Vision Project Services
- The Idea Integration Co. Inc.
- TuesdayAfternoon Media
_____________________________________________
Samsung Tech Business of the Year - 2023
- Nulogy Corporation
- CapIntel
- Pathway Communications
- Fidelio by Commsoft Technologies
- Canvass AI
_____________________________________________
Xero Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023
- Marie St-Gelais
Owner, Managing Director & Executive Director of Ashini Consultants
- Nyden Iron-Nighttraveller
President & CEO, Amarok Scaffolding Ltd.
- Jordan Wapass
Founder & Principal Consultant of Cree8ive Advisory
- Carol Anne Hilton
CEO and Founder of The Indigenomics Institute
- Jenn Harper
Founder and CEO, Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc
_____________________________________________
Constant Contact Small Business of the Year - 2023 (50+ Employees )
Top 1
- ImageX Media, Inc.
- Merchant Growth
- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada
- NERVA Energy Group Inc.
- N. Janson Events
Top 2
- Croesus
- Zensurance
- COSTI Immigrant Services
- Scinapsis Analytics Inc.
- eShipper
Top 3
- MYcourier Inc.
- Modern Requirements
- St. Francis Herb Farm
- Kaizen Health Group
- Giatec Scientific Inc.
_____________________________________________
The Diversity and Inclusion Award - 2023
- Building Bridges Psychotherapy
- This Worlds Ours Centre Corp.
- Burnie Group
- Pride at Work Canada/Fierté au travail Canada
- ventureLAB
_____________________________________________
Technopreneur of the Year Award - 2023
- Lance Miller & Matt Alston
Co-Founder and CEO of Surex / Co-Founder and COO of Surex
- Logan Alexander Wolfe
CEO, ORNA Inc.
- Melodie Moore
Founder, Business Tech Ninjas
- David Gens
Founder & CEO, Merchant Growth
- Lucas McCarthy
Founder & CEO, Showpass
_____________________________________________
Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023
- Craig Busch
President & CEO, Busch Systems
- JOHN MACBETH
CEO & Founder, TryCycle Data Systems Inc.
- Prashant Kumar
Founder & CEO, TechBlocks
- James Nguyen
Co-Founder and CEO, Quantropi Inc.
- David Hubert
Co-Founder and CEO, AGORA VFX INC.
_____________________________________________
Excellence in Data Privacy & Cyber Security - 2023
- 2M7 Financial Solutions
- INKAS® Payments
- One37 Solutions Inc.
- Windscribe Limited
- CAS Cyber Security Canada Inc.
_____________________________________________
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023
- Dean Psycharis
Founding Partner, BLP Lawyers Inc.
- Veronica Li & Stephanie Dang
Founders of CAYA Health Centre
- Nabanita Nawar & Pimyupa Manaswiyoungkul
Co-Founder and CEO of HDAX Therapeutics / COO of HDAX Therapeutics
- Joseph Devereaux
Founder & Director, Page Pros Inc.
- Lacey Koughan
Founder and CEO at 24STRONG Youth Empowerment Inc
_____________________________________________
Customer Service Excellence - 2023
Top 1
- Snuggle Bugz
- Exclusive Brands
- MAKO Design + Invent
- Fullintel
- seoplus+
Top 2
- Hammam Spa by Céla
- Tiny Planet Digital
- Options Consulting Solutions
- Floèm
- Harbinger Network Inc.
Top 3
- Response Biomedical Corp.
- OPIIA Inc.
- LUX decor
- Peninsula Canada
- Fourth Avenue Medical Aesthetics
_____________________________________________
Black Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023
- Hazel Lord
Founder & Management Consultant of Pearl Operational Design Inc.
- Ross Cadastre
Founder, Innovative Talent Solutions Inc
- Lekan Olawoye
Founder, Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.
- Sean Thompson
Co-Founder & CEO of Psigryph Inc.
- MAME HAMATH WILLIAM DIOUF
CEO & President at GROUPE DIMEXNET
_____________________________________________
Best Business Innovation - 2023
- Ionomr Innovations Inc
- Samos Insurance Solutions
- Haya Solutions Inc.
- HIVE Digital Technologies
- Deep Trekker
_____________________________________________
Startup Business of the Year - 2023
- Kraken Sense
- Organic House Canada Inc.
- Enso Connect
- Hero Care
- Blue Door Agency
_____________________________________________
Inspirational Leader of the Year - 2023
- Bryan Jaskolka
Founder & CEO at CMI Financial Group
- Margarita Simkin
Chairwoman at INKAS® Safe Manufacturing
- Jennifer Massig
CEO at MAGNA Engineering Services Inc.
- Bikramjit Singh Kandola
Owner & President of City Car & Truck Rental
- Kris King
Founder & CEO at SnapHouss
_____________________________________________
Digital Business of the Year Award - 2023
- WebSan Solutions Inc.
- Page Pros
- The Iceberg Finance Group
- ConnectAd
- Merged Media
_____________________________________________
CSR Excellence Award - 2023
- Canadian All Care College
- Marcatus QED Inc.
- Public Inc
- Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc.
- Future Kitchen & Bath Ltd (MOBEL)
_____________________________________________
Best in AI & Automation Award - 2023
- Modern Requirements
- Solink Corp
- Scinapsis Analytics Inc.
- Canvass AI
- MarkiTech
_____________________________________________
Best in Health and Wellness Business -2023
- Legacy Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Szio+ Inc.
- Kick Start Therapy
- St. Francis Herb Farm
- Kaizen Health Group
_____________________________________________
Best in Manufacturing Award - 2023
- Metaline Premium Metal Fabrication
- Media Resources
- Pliteq
- CIG Garment Manufacturing
- Casa Bella Windows & Doors
_____________________________________________
Best in Retail Award - 2023
- Kevito Ltd.
- King & Bay Custom Clothing Inc
- Gotstyle
- Pure + Simple
- The Scented Market
_____________________________________________
Community Impact Award - 2023
- Skinprovement Medi Spa & Laser Clinic
- Butterfly Ethical Gifting
- Black Woman Market
- YEDI
- Drewlo Holdings
- Faith and Sparkles World
_____________________________________________
2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award - 2023
- Ivy + Dean Consulting
- CTRS Solutions Limited
- Regroupement LGBT en Technologie dba QueerTech
- INspired Media Inc.
- Mirror Image Media
_____________________________________________
The Sustainable Business Award - 2023
- Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada
- Freed & Freed International
- Cyclic Materials
- Hypercharge Networks Corp.
- Fill it Forward
_____________________________________________
Best Professional Services - 2023
- Sapling Financial Consultants Inc.
- Insight Pest Solutions
- REV Capital
- E-Tech
- The Job Shoppe
_____________________________________________
Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023
- Ronnie Sheth
CEO, SENEN GROUP
- Gerard Keledjian
Founder & Managing Director of New Horizons Media Inc.
- Morteza Javid
CEO, LABonWEB
- Vipul Thakkar
Chairman & Managing Director at Silver Touch Technologies Canada Ltd.
- Dhan Rai
Business Owner, The Aroma Fine Indian and Hakka cuisine
_____________________________________________
Fastest Growing Company - 2023
- Merchant Growth
- Rootquotient
- Volanté Systems
- TRYCYCLE DATA SYSTEMS
- Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.
_____________________________________________
E-commerce Business of the Year - 2023
- Shoplazza
- Bird&Be
- FlagShip Courier Solutions
- Healthy Planet
- Hangar9
_____________________________________________
Business Woman of the Year - 2023
- Tracy Sicard
Co-founder & Head Of Customer Experience at TuesdayAfternoon Media
- Celine Tadrissi
Founder and CEO of Hammam Spa by Céla and Céla Skin
- Natasha Koifman
Owner & President, NKPR Inc
- Jennifer Roy
CEO & Chief Operating Officer, Nucleus Networks
- Kathy Cheng
Founder & President, Redwood Classics Apparel
Tickets for the CanadianSME Small Business Awards Gala are available at www.smeawards.ca. Attendees can expect a memorable evening of networking, celebration, and insights, underlining the essential role of small businesses in Canada’s economic landscape and their adoption of digital innovations for future growth.
About CanadianSME:
As a leading organization dedicated to empowering the SME sector across Canada through its digital magazine, business events, and insightful resources, CanadianSME is fostering growth and development within this vital industry. This year’s event theme underscores our commitment to supporting the integration of digital tools that enhance connectivity and operational efficiency, aiming to inspire our community to harness new technologies for expansive growth and enhanced customer experiences.
For media inquiries, please contact:
SK Uddin
Publisher, CanadianSME
Phone: (416) 655 0205
Email: info@canadiansme.ca
