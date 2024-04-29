ibex to Showcase Next-Generation CX Solutions for Utilities at CS Week 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will be at CS Week Conference 48, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 29 to May 2, 2024. ibex will be showcasing its full suite of integrated CX solutions designed to help utilities connect, engage, and stay connected with their customers throughout the modern utility lifecycle.



“ibex continues to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge technology and contact center solutions tailored to the unique needs of modern utilities and their customers,” said Matt Williams, Vice President of Business Development at ibex. “We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and sharing best practices at this year’s CS Week."

On display at booth 1311 will be ibex’s CX for Utilities suite, which offers a range of solutions for the entire utility customer lifecycle, including:

New Connection: Set the tone for lifelong relationships with this world-class new customer onboarding experience. The solution enables modern utilities to support new customers, improve utility program participation, optimize Beyond the Meter enrollment, enhance CSAT, and build incremental revenue to invest for lifetime customer engagement.

CliCX Utility Marketplace: A turnkey utility marketplace stocked with an expanded array of products and services to fit every utility customer’s needs.

Mindshare Digital Outreach: Create continuous and meaningful mindshare with your customers with regular digital outreach campaigns to drive awareness, adoption, and lifetime value.

RefleCX Voice of the Customer Surveys: Build an ecosystem of digital listening posts across all milestones in your customer landscape for real-time telemetry of your CX.



CS Week is the premier customer service utilities conference in North America with more than 2,000 utility professionals and industry partners in attendance. The conference serves the educational and networking needs of electric, gas, water/wastewater and cable utilities from small to large, from municipal to investor-owned.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

