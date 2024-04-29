DigiCert Sets the Benchmark for Digital Trust by Successfully Completing 31 Audits in 12 Months

Lehi, Utah, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today reconfirmed its commitment to standards and compliance with the successful completion of 31 audits within a 12-month period. These audits include a range of crucial certifications, including the SOC 2 Type II audit for DigiCert® DNS Trust Manager and the ETSI audit for DigiCert CertCentral® Europe, underscoring DigiCert's dedication to ensuring robust security measures and regulatory adherence across its offerings, around the world.

In an increasingly connected and regulated digital landscape, compliance has emerged as a critical differentiator for businesses striving to earn and maintain customer trust. By successfully completing a comprehensive array of audits, DigiCert is demonstrating its steadfast commitment to meeting and exceeding industry standards for security, reliability, and transparency. These certifications validate the company’s adherence to stringent regulatory requirements and serve as a testament to its proactive approach to safeguarding sensitive data and mitigating cybersecurity risks. In an era where data breaches and compliance violations can have profound consequences for organizations and their stakeholders, DigiCert’s unwavering focus on compliance underscores its position as a trusted partner.



“Congratulations to DigiCert for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN, a leading provider in cybersecurity compliance. "It's great to work with organizations like DigiCert, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."



“Maintaining our focus on compliance isn't just a regulatory obligation; for DigiCert, it's a strategic imperative that sets us apart in a very competitive landscape,” said Brenda Bernal, Vice President of Compliance at DigiCert. “Achieving certifications like the SOC 2 Type II audit for DNS Trust Manager and achieving approved status on coveted trust lists not only demonstrates our proactive approach to meeting industry standards, but also reassures our customers that their data and digital assets are safeguarded with the highest level of security and integrity.”



The SOC 2 Type II audit for DigiCert DNS Trust Manager was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

Read more about DigiCert’s public audits: https://www.digicert.com/webtrust-audits



About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

