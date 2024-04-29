New board member appointed to INVL Asset Management’s Board

INVL Technology (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 29 April 2024 Asta Jovaišienė has been appointed to the board of INVL Asset Management, UAB (hereinafter – the Management Company) from 30 April 2024 by the decision of the sole shareholder of the Management Company. Asta Jovaišienė replaced the Management Company’s board member Nerijus Drobavičius.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt