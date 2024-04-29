DealFlow Events Presents the 7th Annual SPAC Conference June 11-12, 2024

The SPAC Conference will take place at New York’s luxurious Westchester Country Club on June 11-12, 2024

The seventh annual iteration of the conference will play host to a variety of investors, private companies and finance professionals who will delve into the latest trends within the SPAC industry

This year’s conference will feature several keynote presentations and speakers, including Cohen Capital Markets’ Dan Nash and EarlyBird Capital’s Steve Levine



NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- With over 21 years of experience hosting more than 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics, DealFlow Events will deliver the SPAC Conference 2024 in New York’s Westchester Country Club on June 11-12, 2024. A premier event bringing together the most influential participants within the SPAC market, the conference has rapidly established itself as the premiere venue for participants seeking to learn, network, and make new connections within this space.

Topics include “Elements of a Seamless and Successful SPAC Transaction,” “Distressed Opportunities in Cross-Border SPAC Acquisitions” as well as an insightful review session titled, “State of the Market – SPACs Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” Speakers within the sector include Dan Nash, Co-Founder of Cohen Capital Markets; Steve Levine, CEO at EarlyBird Capital; Ed Kovary, Head of SPAC Capital Markets at BTIG; and Mark Schwartz, SPAC Capital Markets Advisory Leader at Ernst & Young, among several others.

This year’s event will also provide private companies considering a SPAC merger (or companies in the process of carrying one out), a unique opportunity to network with the largest group of dealmakers in the business, providing qualifying private companies with complimentary access to the conference.

Conference attendees will be in a unique position to garner key takeaways within SPAC creation, investing and merging. You’ll hear about the current state of the SPAC market, learn about the emergence of ‘SPAC-tivism’, the cost of compliance in SPACs, and the best practices needed when marketing a transaction and converting a SPAC’s shareholder base. Investors and sector practitioners will learn about what matters within SPAC investing today as well as what to expect going forward.

Are you the executive of a private company thinking about going public via a SPAC merger? You may be eligible for a free ticket. Learn more.

Be assured that the event is expected to reach capacity, so reserve your seat now while there’s still time.

You can also review the full agenda. We look forward to seeing you soon at The Westchester Country Club.

For more information, visit www.DealFlowEvents.com

