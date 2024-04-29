BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 22 April to 23 April 2024

BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 22, 2024 to April 23, 2024
Press release
Paris, 29 April 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|25,249
|66.2153
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|146,140
|66.4141
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|34,199
|66.2962
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|362,412
|66.3887
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|24,785
|67.1491
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|161,898
|67.5359
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|33,664
|67.3540
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/04/2024
|FR0000131104
|337,200
|67.5135
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|1,125,547
|66.9329
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment