BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 22 April to 23 April 2024

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 22, 2024 to April 23, 2024

Paris, 29 April 2024

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/04/2024FR000013110425,24966.2153AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/04/2024FR0000131104146,14066.4141CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/04/2024FR000013110434,19966.2962TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/04/2024FR0000131104362,41266.3887XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/04/2024FR000013110424,78567.1491AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/04/2024FR0000131104161,89867.5359CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/04/2024FR000013110433,66467.3540TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/04/2024FR0000131104337,20067.5135XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL1,125,54766.9329 

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

