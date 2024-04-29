Mats Karlsson appointed as interim CEO of Anoto Group AB (publ)

Stockholm, 29 April 2024 - Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) announces today that Mats Karlsson has been appointed as interim CEO of Anoto, thereby replacing the current CEO Joonhee Won, who will be able to focus on leading the work of Knowledge AI Inc., a former subsidiary and currently associated company of Anoto.



Mats Karlsson is the Co-founder & Director of Acquisitions (Sweden) of byNordic Acquisition Corporation (publicly listed on Nasdaq NY), where he has over the past several years worked closely with members of the Anoto Board of Directors. Mats is a serial tech entrepreneur with more than 25 years management experience and a number of successful investments and exits. Among others he was co-owner and chief marketing officer in mobile technology software company Tactel that was sold to private equity fund FSN Capital III.

The Board of Directors of Anoto looks forward to working closely with Mats Karlsson in his new role and wishes to express its gratitude to Joonhee Won for his long service at Anoto.

For further information contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 29 April 2024 at 18:30 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment