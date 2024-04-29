TiiCKER Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner In 2024 American Business Awards®

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world’s first and largest verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for the 2024 American Business Awards® today.



“We’re excited to be honored and recognized by the American Business Awards for our leadership in the tech space,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. “This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to revolutionizing shareholder loyalty and underscores the transformative impact our rapidly growing platform is having on retail investors and the public companies they love.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. TiiCKER was nominated in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for companies with up to 100 employees.

TiiCKER is transforming the retail shareholder loyalty industry through its invention of verified shareholder perks, an empowering tool for individual investors to engage with the brands they own and love. Through perks and rewards, TiiCKER offers public companies the invaluable tool of direct-to-shareholder marketing and currently partners with companies including movie studio Lionsgate (Tii:LGF), leading sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo (Tii:FUBO), and kitchen and laundry appliances company Whirlpool (Tii:WHR).

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Maggie Miller, Stevie Awards president. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, commission-free trading, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and was named a winner in the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

