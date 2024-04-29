Information for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SNAIGE AB

SNAIGĖ AB is providing the audited company’s financial statements for 2023, the auditor’s report, the annual report and the project of distribution of profit (loss) for the ordinary general shareholders meeting of the Company which will be held on 30 April 2024.

The Company's shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to vote on the items on the agenda of the Meeting (Pramonės g. 6, Alytus, Lithuania).

