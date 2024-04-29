Trading with shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 557

April 29th, 2024





MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Thomas Haase notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Thomas Haase has sold a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen of 94 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the sale, Thomas Haase owns a total of 206 shares, corresponding to 0,01 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Thomas Haase is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03





Attachment