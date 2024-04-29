Trading with shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 557
April 29th, 2024
MANAGER’S TRANSACTION
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Thomas Haase notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Thomas Haase has sold a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen of 94 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.
After the sale, Thomas Haase owns a total of 206 shares, corresponding to 0,01 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.
Thomas Haase is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.
See attached information for further details.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
Attachment