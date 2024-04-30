Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2024 - Availability of preparatory documents

Press Release







Paris – April 30, 2024 – EUROAPI’s shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (CET) at the Centre de Conférences Verso, 52 rue de la Victoire 75009 Paris.



The notice of meeting was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Friday April 12, 2024 (bulletin n°45) and the convening notice (avis de convocation) was published in the Actu-juridique.fr, a French journal of legal notice, on April 29, 2024.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting required under article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Société website (https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/annual-general-meetings), in the section entitled “Annual General Meeting 2024”.

Registered shareholders can request, within the legal and regulatory deadlines, additional documents, by email at ir@euroapi.com, or by request to the Company's registered office at 15, rue Traversière 75012 Paris.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. Bearer shareholders should contact their financial intermediary.



Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Company’s website (https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/annual-general-meetings) for the latest information concerning the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. A replay of the meeting will also be available on the dedicated section of the Company’s website, accessible via the following link: https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/annual-general-meetings.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,650 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

