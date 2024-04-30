Annual Report 2023 published

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2023 (in Swedish), provided by the board of directors, is now published and available in electronic format on the Group's Investor Relations website https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports. A shorter translated English version Yearbook is also available.

Malmö, 30 April 2024

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Anders Olin, at 08:00 CET on 30 April 2024

For further questions, please contact:

Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication

Mobile +46 709-80 20 80

E-Mail robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development, concepts, consulting services and digital signage solutions regularly inspire, influence and inform millions of people every day in all types of public and private spaces - indoor and outdoor.

ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage groups with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with over 120,000 active installations in more than 50 countries across the world. We are the digital signage solutions business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +500 million and employs approx. 240 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com.

