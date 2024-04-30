Audited annual report of Trigon Property Development AS for 2023

The supervisory board of Trigon Property Development AS approved on 26th of April 2024 the audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2023. The supervisory board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 February 2024.



The original audited Annual Report 2023 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/instrument/EE3100003443/reports ).

The audited Annual Report of AS Trigon Property Development for 2023 in pdf-format without European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) markups is available on issuer’s home page http://www.trigonproperty.com . The report can also be read in issuer’s location at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn.

