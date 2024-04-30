Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2024 april 30

AB Utenos trikotažas (the “Company”), issues on the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, actions taken and decisions made :



1. Consolidated annual report of the Company for 2023.

Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year of 2023 prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditor and approved by the Management Board was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

2. Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for 2023.

Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for the year 2023 was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

3. Approval of the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for 2023.

Approved the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for the year of 2023.

4. Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2023.

To distribute the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2023 according to the draft of profit (loss) distribution presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by the Management Board (enclosed).



Additional information is available from Aurimas Likus, CFO, tel. No. +370 618 07809.



Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Attachments