Invitation to FLSmidth “Meet the Management” Investor Event, 22 to 23 September 2024

PRESS RELEASE

30 April 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth is pleased to invite institutional investors, equity analysts and financial media to visit our Salt Lake City premises for presentations by FLSmidth Executive and Senior Management, a tour of our Mining research & development facilities and a visit to the nearby Kennecott copper mine.

Preliminary agenda (all time in MDT, Mountain Daylight Time):

22 September: FLSmidth will host an informal dinner in Salt Lake City (expectedly 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.).

Please register your attendance for the investor event in Salt Lake City to FLSmidth Investor Relations at fls.ir@flsmidth.com no later than 1 July 2024. Please note that the number of participants is limited and that institutional investors, equity analysts and financial media will be prioritised.

Please note that this is a physical event in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. A video recording of the presentations will be made available on FLSmidth’s Investor Relations webpage in the days following the event.

Please reach out to fls.ir@flsmidth.com for any questions or additional information.

Kind regards,

FLSmidth’s Investor Relations team





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com .





